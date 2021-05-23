Man dies in Auckland Hospital following assault last weekend

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 13:45

Police can confirm that a 25-year-old man critically injured during a fight on Symonds Street in the early hours of Sunday 16 May has died.

Lifau Tu'iha'aingana Vake, known as Fau Vake, died in Auckland Hospital with family by his side this morning.

Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Given the man’s death, further charges will be filed in due course.

Four men have already appeared before the Auckland District Court following the incident on 16 May at around 2.55am.

Police can confirm that we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to our investigation.

The investigation team would still like to hear from anyone that witnessed the incident or events leading up to it.

If you can assist our enquiries, please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 210516/8173.