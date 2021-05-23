Police seeking missing Mathew Tihi

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 14:15

Wellington Police and hospital staff have concerns for Mathew Tihi, missing from Wellington Hospital since May 21.

Mr Tihi, who has dementia, acted aggressively at the hospital before leaving.

The 56-year-old is likely to still be in Wellington District.

Mr Tihi is a potential risk to himself and others, and should not be approached - instead, if you see him, call Police on 111 and quote event number P046597821.