Rotorua Police investigating disorder seeking help from public

Sunday, 23 May, 2021 - 14:30

Police investigating a disorder incident outside a Rotorua bar are seeking information from the public who may have witnessed what happened.

Shortly before midnight last night, a number of gang members reportedly assaulted patrons outside the Rotorua Sports Bar on Arawa Street.

This was an unprovoked attack and resulted in serious injuries to at least two people (one of whom was knocked unconscious, the other kicked in the head), and injuries to multiple others.

A short while later, a mini-van of further gang members turned up and continued the assault, which other innocent members of the public were caught up in.

The mini-van then left the scene.

No arrests have been made so far.

This incident was frightening for those caught up in it and we are determined to hold those responsible to account.

While Police are following lines of enquiry, we are calling on members of the public who saw what happened, to come forward to help us in our investigation.

Those people are asked to get in touch with Police on 105, and quote file number 210523/2089.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.