Serious crash: Intersection of Victoria and Ghuznee streets

|
[ login or create an account ]
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in central Wellington.
The crash, at the intersection of Victoria and Ghuznee streets, was reported to Police just after 8.30pm.
The pedestrian is reported to have serious injuries and has been transported to hospital.
The intersection is closed and motorists are asked to avoid this area.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice