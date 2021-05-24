Woman dead after serious Crash on Centennial Highway

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 07:40

A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash on Centennial Highway yesterday afternoon.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition but sadly died in hospital early this morning.

An earlier media release advised the woman had been airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.

This was incorrect and the woman remained in Wellington.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.