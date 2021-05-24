Search and Rescue Operation on the West Coast

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 08:50

A search and rescue operation is underway after a rafter was reported missing on the Ahaura River, inland from Greymouth, yesterday.

Police received a report just before 5:30pm that a man had fallen from a raft into the river at about noon.

Due to communication issues in the area, the alarm was unable to be raised earlier.

A search operation commenced at about 7:00am this morning involving Police, LandSAR and other volunteers.

Approximately 17 people are assisting with the search currently.

Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.

The Police National Dive Squad is also en route to assist with the search.