Search and Rescue Operation on the West Coast

|
[ login or create an account ]
A search and rescue operation is underway after a rafter was reported missing on the Ahaura River, inland from Greymouth, yesterday.
Police received a report just before 5:30pm that a man had fallen from a raft into the river at about noon.
Due to communication issues in the area, the alarm was unable to be raised earlier.
A search operation commenced at about 7:00am this morning involving Police, LandSAR and other volunteers.
Approximately 17 people are assisting with the search currently.
Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.
The Police National Dive Squad is also en route to assist with the search.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice