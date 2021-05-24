Two people dead following firearms incident in Awarua

|
Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Awarua, Northland.
Shortly after 7am, Police received reports of a firearms incident on Mangakahia Road.
Two people have been located deceased.
Cordons have been placed around a property on Mangakahia Road.
An investigation is underway to establish what has occurred.
