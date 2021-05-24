Greyhound killed and five injured in a single day of racing in Auckland - SAFE

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 11:04

Yesterday at Manukau Stadium in Auckland, the greyhound Paris End was euthanised after falling during a race and suffering several fractures. He was just over 3 years old. Five other dogs sustained significant injuries at the same meeting, including fractures, dislocated joints and strained hocks.

Racing Minister Grant Robertson recently announced an independent review of greyhound racing. SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said SAFE wants racing suspended until that review is complete.

"How many more deaths will it take before the Minister steps in?" said Appelbe. "Every day they race, dogs are at risk of injury or death."

Since January, nine dogs have been killed and 395 dogs have been injured, including 54 with broken bones.

"Even one death is one too many. Between the deaths, injuries, and the recent doping scandal involving methamphetamine, we’re seriously concerned about the welfare of dogs in the racing industry," said Appelbe.

Greyhound racing is under increased scrutiny around the world. Members of the US House of Representatives have filed legislation that would ban greyhound racing. A ban on greyhound racing will be debated in the UK House of Commons after a petition gained over 100,000 signatures.

"Grant Robertson needs to act now. Suspend racing and protect these dogs until the review is complete."