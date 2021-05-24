Police remain at scene of fatal shooting in Awarua

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 11:45

Northland Police remain at the scene of a firearms incident where two people have died in Awarua.

At 7.07am, Police received a report of a shooting at a rural property on Mangakahia Road.

Two men were located deceased.

An investigation into the shooting is underway with cordons in place around the property.

A scene examination has commenced and police will remain present throughout the day.

As a result of enquiries to date, it appears the two men were known to each other and Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.