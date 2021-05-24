Man dies following incident in Mangere last month

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 14:30

Police can advise that a man critically injured on Robertson Road in MÄngere at the end of April has now died.

Sadly the man died as a result of his injuries in hospital at the end of last week.

Over the weekend Police have been in the process of notifying the man’s family, who reside overseas.

We can now name the man as 28-year-old Kimleang Youn, who was also known by his nickname Heng.

Police and Victim Support are providing as much assistance as possible to his family at this difficult time.

Police are treating the circumstances surrounding Kimleang’s injuries as suspicious.

At around 8.30pm on Wednesday 28 April, Kimleang fell from a vehicle he was travelling in on Robertson Road, MÄngere and sustained critical injuries.

This vehicle did not remain at the scene at the time and fled the area.

Our enquiry team has spoken with a number of people who came to Kimleang’s aid after the incident, but there are still other people we would like to hear from.

Police are aware that some people at the scene many have been recording at the time emergency services arrived.

We ask that these people come forward and contact Police.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed events leading up to the incident or have CCTV footage from around that time.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to contact the Operation Kinley team on (09) 261 1321.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.