Police continue to investigate Otahuhu shooting

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 15:30

Police investigating the death of a man in Ōtāhuhu over the weekend are appealing for anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the neighbourhood or who may have any information to come forward.

Police were called to the property on Beatty Street shortly after 2am on Sunday, where a 31-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

Police have been speaking to a number of people as part of their enquiries, including those who were present at the address at the time of the incident.

Police have also been speaking to neighbours and people in the wider area and are still working to establish exactly what has happened.

Residents in the area can expect to see a continued Police presence today as detectives work to understand the circumstances of the incident.

A post-mortem will be carried out today.

Police are asking anyone who was in the Beatty Street area at the time, who may have heard or seen any vehicles or anything suspicious to contact us on 105 quoting file number 210523/2150 or operation name Operation Alani.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.