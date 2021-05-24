Serious crash in Waiuku

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 16:30

Police are currently in attendance of a serious crash near the intersection of Cornwall and Kitchener Roads, Waiuku.

Police were called to the crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle about 2.45pm.

One person is being taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is currently closed while emergency services respond to the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Diversions are in place between Glenbrook and Cornwall Roads, and between Colombo and Waiuku Roads.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays or take an alternative route.