Key appointment to governance in Tamaki Makaurau - Te Pukenga

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 17:05

Marama Royal (NgÄti Whatua) has been appointed to the boards of MIT and Unitec, as the institutes work to build more effective Te Tiriti-based relationships in the region.

"We are honoured that such an esteemed and experienced iwi leader has accepted this appointment," says Chair, Te PÅ«kenga Council Murray Strong.

"As Chair of NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust, Marama brings to both boards considerable governance experience as well as the clear voice of Mana Whenua in decision making on how the delivery of vocational education can better engage and support the aspirations and economic development of tauira, iwi, hapÅ« and MÄori."

The NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei Trust Board is responsible for administration, management, protection and governance of the Trust’s assets to ensure the cultural, commercial and social development of around five thousand iwi members nationally.

Marama Royal has also provided her governance expertise to boards in education, horticulture, international aid, charitable and community sectors.

During her career, she has held management roles at Ministry of Justice and with Victim Support at both regional and national levels.

As Victim Support’s General Manager - MÄori, Pacific, Ethnic and Diverse Communities; Marama was responsible for the development of Te Rautaki MÄori (MÄori Strategy) - ‘Te Huarakau o Manaaki Tangata.’

"I am excited to be engaged in the shaping of the delivery of vocational education across TÄmaki Makaurau and working to build more effective relationships. Education is one of the highest priorities for MÄori. It is essential that our institutions delivery equity for MÄori and meet the long term needs of learners, their whÄnau and communities," she says.

Ensuring governance, management and operations of Te PÅ«kenga give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi is enshrined in the organisation’s charter, as well as the core principles of inclusivity and equity.

Te PÅ«kenga is the country’s largest MÄori provider and among the largest providers to indigenous communities globally.

"This appointment is a key one for the providers," says MIT-Unitec Chair Peter Winder. "Marama brings a wealth of leadership knowledge and insights to the boards, as we move to better realise the huge potential of MÄori in TÄmaki."

Marama Royal will be welcomed before attending her first meetings as a member of the boards on Thursday 27 May.