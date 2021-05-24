Trialling a more attractive and safer Ward Street - Hamilton City Council

Monday, 24 May, 2021 - 17:30

A section of Ward Street is set to experiment temporary changes to make the central city more attractive for people and safer for all forms of transport.

Ward Street, between Anglesea Street and Tristram Street, is undergoing a temporary makeover to trial ways to make the city a nicer place to visit, shop and travel on.

The changes to be tested include cycle lanes, outdoor dining areas, planter boxes, artwork and events to bring Ward Street alive.

The temporary layout is the result of a community co-design process, which saw users and businesses on Ward Street as well as a cross-section of Hamiltonians collaborate on how the street could be improved.

Councillor Angela O’Leary, Chair of Council’s Infrastructure Operations Committee, said the trial is a new and exciting form of engagement on transport projects.

"This is about trying before we buy," she said. "Council will be taking an agile approach to the temporary makeover, adapting it in response to data and feedback from people who drive, walk, and cycle on Ward Street, as well as the local business community.

"It’s an engagement step that’s been missing previously. We’ll be relying on the views of people who’ve experienced the changes to help inform any tweaks that could be made."

Throughout the trial, two-way vehicle traffic will be maintained and businesses remain open.

The project is part of Council’s Innovating Streets programme, which is also trialling the temporary closure of Rostrevor Street, between Tristram Street and the Norton Road roundabout.

The short-term closure to vehicles is to test how it impacts the surrounding street network and explore how the parks on either side can be better connected to achieve the community-led vision of the West Town Belt Masterplan.

Council’s data shows the closure so far has not increased the delay to vehicles turning right from Lake Road onto Hall Street or Norton Road onto Mill Street during the evening peak, and the detour along Norton Road and Tristram Street is averaging 55 seconds.

The Rostrevor Street trial also includes the installation of seating, planter boxes, play equipment and artwork to consider what the area could look like once the Pan Pasifika Hub opens in Hinemoa Park and a decision is made on the land surrounding Founder’s Theatre.

Installation of the changes to Ward Street is scheduled to be completed on Thursday 3 June. Until then, temporary lane closures will be in place. Customer, staff and delivery vehicles will still be allowed through during the lane closures.

Innovating Streets is an initiative being trialled across New Zealand with 90% funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to better support all modes of transport.

For more information, including when to visit and how to give feedback, go to hamilton.govt.nz/innovating-streets