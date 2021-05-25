Two people dead following Coatesville house fire

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 09:00

Two people have died following a house fire in Coatesville this morning.

Emergency services were first notified of a fire shortly before 6.30am at a residential property on Mahoenui Valley Road.

Two people have been located deceased inside the property.

Police are currently on scene and will be carrying out a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators, who will work to establish the cause of the fire.