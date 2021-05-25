Two people dead following Coatesville house fire

|
[ login or create an account ]
Two people have died following a house fire in Coatesville this morning.
Emergency services were first notified of a fire shortly before 6.30am at a residential property on Mahoenui Valley Road.
Two people have been located deceased inside the property.
Police are currently on scene and will be carrying out a scene examination along with Fire and Emergency NZ investigators, who will work to establish the cause of the fire.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice