Police acknowledge IPCA investigation into fatal shooting in Waitara

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 11:10

The IPCA investigation found that the Police officers involved were justified in shooting the man in self-defence after the deceased pointed a firearm at officers, having earlier attempting to harm himself.

"This was a challenging and high-stress situation and the death of this man was an outcome no-one wanted," said Taranaki Area Commander Belinda Dewar.

The IPCA found that due to the actions of the deceased the officers involved took the appropriate tactical option by arming themselves and approaching the vehicle where the deceased was.

After shooting the deceased, officers immediately provided first aid and called for further medical assistance.