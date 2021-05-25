Demolition work started this week on three buildings on Taupo Quay - Council

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 12:14

The buildings, at 1-5 Taupo Quay, are located on the corner of Taupo Quay and Moutoa Quay and back on to the riverfront.

The buildings themselves are not significant, says Whanganui District Council’s chief executive, Kym Fell, but the site is significant to both iwi and the wider community. "It is a gateway to the Whanganui River, boardwalk and the popular tourist attraction PS Waimarie."

There have been buildings on the site since 1908. The current buildings were erected in the early 1950s, with extensions added in the 1980s. Most recently they have been used as workshops.

Kym Fell says, "The buildings have a fairly long history of owners and tenants. They are now in very poor condition and are functionally obsolete.

"They don’t enhance the aesthetic and physical environment of our riverfront area and are no longer economically viable in terms of commercial rental."

The area will be grassed over after demolition. Consultation will then be carried out to determine the future for the site.