Naenae Pool rebuild design team appointed - Hutt City Council

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 13:50

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has announced the appointment of an experienced design team to work with Council and the community on the rebuild of Naenae Pool.

"Architecture HDT Ltd has been selected to provide the design services for the Naenae Pool project, and bring to life the vision of our community," Campbell Barry says.

"Visitor Solutions, Boffa Miskell, Powell Fenwick and GHD have also been selected to provide expertise across community engagement, urban design, and sustainable building. Collectively, they will ensure the new Naenae Pool will be a first-rate aquatic facility for the local community and the wider Wellington region."

Campbell Barry says that the appointment of the design team is a critical milestone for the project, and states they will work closely with the community in the coming months.

"We are continuing to make good progress on the rebuild of Naenae Pool, and the appointment of the design team is a critical step ahead of the construction phase. This is a large scale project, in size and cost, so we have a duty to the community to get the preparation right to ensure the rebuild runs as smoothly as possible."

"I know people are eager to see physical work begin on site - and so am I. Demolition will begin in the middle of this year, and with the design team now appointed, we can ensure that construction follows promptly after the demolition work is complete," Campbell Barry says.

Mark Bates, Architecture HDT director says the team is incredibly excited to be involved in the project.

"We have the opportunity here to create a best practice, modern aquatic facility that is vibrant, exciting, efficient and truly reflective of the Naenae community. We recognise the potential for this project to be transformational and regenerative for the community as people from all around the Wellington region come and use it."

Council will be keeping the community updated on Naenae projects on the Have Your Say website. People can visit the site for the latest news and subscribe to updates.