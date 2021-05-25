Council on track to meet pool inspection requirements

Tuesday, 25 May, 2021 - 17:29

An independent report has found that just over half of local councils were meeting their residential swimming pool inspection legal obligations.

The councils were sent a list of questions under LGOIMA (Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act) about residential swimming pool numbers, inspections and dates.

The councils were then rated in a school report style with scores from A, fully compliant to F, where the council couldn’t offer any information.

Invercargill City Council (ICC) rated E- which has since been lifted to D and will be at least a B (75% fully compliant) by the year’s end.

Building and Planning Services Manager Jonathan Shaw acknowledged progress with implementing the 2017 changes to the Building Act regarding the fencing of swimming pools has been slower than desirable.

"This is partly attributable to a lack of staff available to carry out inspections which has been addressed with the creation of a dedicated Compliance Officer role introduced in 2020, unfortunately due to a lack of suitable applicants the role wasn’t filled until May of this year,"he said.

In 2020 the ICC underwent an assessment with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) regarding their functions as a Territorial Authority which identified a need for progress in the area of swimming pool inspections, ICC are actively working with MBIE to address these issues.

"We aim to expedite the number of inspections carried out over the coming year in order to inspect all pool fences in our territory," Mr Shaw said.