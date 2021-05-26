Super Blood Moon Eclipse: Two ways to check the cloud forecast - WeatherWatch

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 09:08

We have two different ways for you to easily check what the cloud conditions will be like in the skies over your part of New Zealand for tonight's Super Blood Moon Eclipse.

WeatherWatch.co.nz says many parts of NZ are in a good set up for a view, wth the eastern North Island looking the cloudiest, due to the offshore low. "Our IBM supercomputer modelling shows many parts of NZ have clear skies on the way" says head forecaster Philip Duncan. "But it won't be ideal for everyone, with cloudiest weather likely in the eastern North Island due to the offshore low".

Two ways to view cloud cover:

1). Go to www.RuralWeather.co.nz and view the cloud cover information at the top of the page under the Cloud/Fog tab (this displays daily cloud cover)

...And again further down the page under the "Daily Data" tab (this displays hourly cloud cover)

2). The other source for Cloud Forecasts -- simply go to your WeatherWatch.co.nz forecast and check the HOURLY details.

Here are the full details on when to look to the skies with our thanks to 'timeanddate.com'.

Stages and times of the eclipse are outlined below. All times are local time (NZST) for New Zealand. timeanddate.com