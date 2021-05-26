Police appeal for footage following Hawke's Bay tangi

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 13:40

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for the public’s help following reports of traffic offending on SH2 south of Pakipaki.

A large gang tangi caused significant congestion in the area yesterday afternoon.

Police monitored the situation closely and today have a team dedicated to following up reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and sustained loss of traction (burn-outs).

Initial enquiries suggest some motorists engaged in dangerous behaviour that put themselves and others at risk.

We want to reassure the community that we do not tolerate this type of behaviour on our roads and offenders will be held accountable.

Police have a significant amount of video footage however we would still like to hear from anyone who may have recorded anything of note on SH2 yesterday afternoon.

Several of those involved in the tangi procession have been arrested for allegedly breaching bail conditions following the event.

Police will continue to investigate and take action against those identified as being responsible for any offending.

Anyone who may have witnessed concerning behaviour on SH2 yesterday is urged to contact Police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.