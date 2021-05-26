Fatal crash on Ohaupo Road in Te Awamutu

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 14:55

One person has died following a crash between a truck and a car on Ohaupo Road near Te Awamutu.

The crash occurred at 1pm, between Te Rahu Drive and Greenhill Drive.

The driver of the truck has died.

Initial information suggests the driver of the car sustained moderate injuries.

Diversions are being put in place to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible, or expect delays.