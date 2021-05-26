Future-proofing our pools - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 15:17

A series of planned upgrades and maintenance work, including a large roof repair, will see one of Hamilton City’s Council’s two swimming complexes close for two weeks in July.

Each year, the well-loved Waterworld facility undergoes planned maintenance and repairs.

To ensure a 1089sqm roof repair - and other improvements - are completed safely and swiftly this year, the entire complex will close from 12 July to 25 July.

Unit Director of Community Services Helen Paki said it was important to close the entire facility to keep the community safe during such a robust piece of work.

"Waterworld is an old and beloved place, so we need to make sure it is kept well-maintained for those who use it," Paki said.

"This roof repair will future-proof the facility, so our customers remain safe in years to come. We also have some exciting upgrades planned, including new handrails being installed to the bleachers. This will be an important addition ahead of the Special Olympics events being held there in December."

The roof repair was carefully chosen to coincide with one of the quietest times of year, Paki said.

There will also be several specific closures - such as the full or partial closures of the dive pool and car parks - before and after the full closure. This so several upgrades, improvements and maintenance jobs can be completed over this period.

"Closing the entire facility is never ideal and we appreciate everyone’s understanding when it has to happen. The good news is, the Gallagher Aquatic Centre is another fantastic place for the community to swim during Waterworld’s short closure."

The closure will coincide with the school holidays (10 July - 25 July), so Learn to Swim classes won’t be impacted. Winter is also a traditionally low pool-use period.

The Gallagher Aquatic Centre will have special discounts available during the school holidays, with $5 swims available for adults and $2 swims for children. The complex, which has a 25-metre pool and toddler pool, is open from 6am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 7.30am to 8pm on Saturday and Sunday.