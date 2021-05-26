SH1 Eastern Taupo Arterial maintenance - NZTA

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 15:18

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises traffic management will be in place on a small section of State Highway 1 East Taupo Arterial this Friday (28 May).

Contractors will be completing asphalt surfacing repairs to the surface of the bridge over Centennial Drive.

Work will take place from 9:00am until 3:00pm and the road will operate under Stop/Go traffic management, with a 30 km/h temporary speed limit in place, to allow contractors to complete the work required safely and effectively. Road users are asked to follow all instructions from the crew on site.

People can expect minor delays and should allow extra time for their journeys or consider an alternate route.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.