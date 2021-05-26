SEANZ commends Govt Funding for Maori Housing Solar Power Initiative

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 15:45

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) welcomes the announcement today of the $2.8m funding for selected projects to trial distributed renewable energy solutions on Māori housing by Hon Dr Megan Woods, Minister of Energy and Resources and Minister of Housing; and Hon Peeni Henare, Associate Minister of Māori Housing.

SEANZ Chair Brendan Winitana says: "it is great to see the potential of solar, batteries, and energy-sharing technologies being realised to help reduce energy hardship and provide sustainable energy solutions.

We commend the Ministers for funding these trials which will have a real impact on communities in hardship but also provide a blueprint for how all New Zealanders can enjoy low-cost renewable energy".

Projects such as a community micro-grid, which includes solar and battery storage system distributing energy to whānau homes on the papakāinga and peer to peer energy sharing to homes further afield have received funding and will be implemented in collaboration with many SEANZ group members.

The $2.8m in funding is the first round in a total of around $14 million for renewable energy projects for Māori housing over the next four years. SEANZ expects its members will play a central role in projects funded in the remainder of the Initiative plus the approximately $14 million that has also been committed to funding renewable energy projects on public housing.

"Solar, batteries, and energy-sharing platforms will play a key role in powering our homes and our businesses into the future and SEANZ looks forward to working alongside the government and housing providers to help hasten the transition to our sustainable energy future," says Mr Winitana.