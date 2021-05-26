Police investigating fire in Waiau

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 20:50

Police are appealing for information from the public following what appears to be a suspicious fire in Waiau on Saturday.

Police, along with Fire and Emergency New Zealand, responded to a large fire at the Waiau Lodge Hotel just after midnight.

Investigators attended the scene on Wednesday to try to establish how the fire began.

At this point the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Enquiries will include viewing CCTV footage and working with the local community over the coming days to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have any footage of the fire, or information concerning suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire.

You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 210522/9468 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.