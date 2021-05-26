Body found in search for missing rafter

Wednesday, 26 May, 2021 - 21:10

A search and rescue helicopter this afternoon located the body of the man reported missing on the Ahaura River.

The man fell into the Ahaura River on Sunday at an area known as Griffin Flat, about 25km east of Ahaura.

He was found today around 4pm about 20km downstream of Griffin Flat.

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search, including search and rescue volunteers, local jet boat pilots and Ahaura Helicopters.

The man’s death will be reported to the Coroner.