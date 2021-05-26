Ohaupo Road reopened

|
Ohaupo Road has reopened following a fatal crash earlier this afternoon.
One person died following the crash between a car and a truck, which occurred at 1pm.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.
Police thank motorists for their patience while the road was closed.
