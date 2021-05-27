Police investigate firearms incident overnight

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 10:10

Police are investigating after a man presented at Waitakere Hospital with a gunshot wound about 1.20am.

The man was then taken to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are working to establish exactly what happened and are speaking with a number of people in the wider Avondale area.

Police are making a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances and to locate the person responsible.

While enquiries are in their very early stages, Police want to reassure the community that this does not appear to be a random incident.

More information will be provided once it’s available.