Investigation reveals more details on Blue Bluff slip - Council

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 11:19

The planned detailed investigation work on the major slip at the section of Åtaki Gorge Road known as Blue Bluff has been completed.

For safety reasons the section was closed to both vehicles and walkers in September 2020 after the road slumped towards the river following heavy rain.

The specialised geotechnical investigation involved drilling test pits and core holes, and installing equipment to monitor ground water levels. The area is also the subject of ongoing surface surveying work.

KÄpiti Coast District Council Access and Transport Manager Glen O’Connor says the results are critical to designing how the road could be reopened.

"The investigation shows two types of material in the underslip zone. Prehistoric river gravels are several meters deep directly underneath the road.

"These gravels were deposited when the river was much higher many thousands of years ago.

"Fractured greywacke bedrock, the dominant material in the Tararua Ranges, was found under the gravels.

"The monitoring and investigation confirms that the slip zone runs deep into these materials and that wet periods and heavy rain are key factors that accelerate movement.

"We will keep people up to date with any plans but at the moment the area is at considerable risk of failure and remains closed," Mr O’Connor said.