REINZ reminds property managers and landlords of importance of smoke alarms

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 11:51

With the significant focus from the residential tenancy sector on meeting the upcoming Healthy Homes Standards, more stories are emerging that smoke alarms have become less of a focus and dropped towards the bottom of the ‘to-do’ list.

Therefore, The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is today reminding property managers and landlords of the importance of smoke alarms and their regular maintenance - particularly as the Residential Tenancies (Smoke Alarms and Insulation) Regulations 2016 came into effect almost 5 years ago (with staggered commencement dates for different tenancy types.

Wendy Alexander, Acting Chief Executive at REINZ says: "With the recent focus on Healthy Homes Standards in New Zealand, REINZ thought it timely to remind property managers and landlords of the importance of ensuring appropriate smoke alarms are installed in the required locations throughout their rental properties.

"Tenancy Services has mentioned in recent conversations with REINZ that as part of their ongoing compliance checks, they will be continuing to audit rental properties to ensure that smoke alarms are installed in the correct places and are in working order. So, it’s important smoke alarms are not forgotten in the current environment," continues Alexander.

"The 2016 legislation requires smoke alarms to be installed within 3 metres of each bedroom or in every room where a person sleeps; in each level of a multi-level home; in all rental and boarding homes, rental caravans and self-contained sleep-outs.

"These smoke alarms should be checked regularly by landlords or property managers to ensure they are in working order. Tenants are responsible for replacing worn out batteries," she concludes.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand attends around 5,500 structure fires each year.

As the country moves into the colder months, Fire and Emergency sees an increase in residential fires and potential fire hazards including fire-place use, heaters, electric-blankets and clothes dryers.

It would encourage property managers and landlords to look at talking to their tenants about fire safety and have conversations about keeping flammable items at least one metre away from heaters, and about how important it is to keep a close eye on the kitchen if they are cooking.

Of the residential fires it attended last year, 33% didn’t have working smoke alarms. Fire and Emergency New Zealand regularly uses the beginning and ending of daylight savings to remind people to check their smoke alarms at the same time as they change their clocks. If this hasn’t been done yet, it encourages people to do so now.