Police wanting to locate Punky

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 13:20

Police are wanting to locate 14-year-old Punky.

We have concerns for her safety and well-being.

While Punky is from Paeroa, she may have travelled from the Waikato to the Bay of Plenty or Auckland.

If you know where she is, please call Police on 105 and quote file number 210523/4561.