Reconnecting Northland welcomes trans-Tasman conservation alliance

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 13:22

Reconnecting Northland is harnessing the power of sharing by partnering with two Australian counterparts to jointly address global ecological issues and raise the profile of connectivity conservation.

The trans-Tasman collaboration, including two of the world’s leading conservation initiatives, Gondwana Link, based in south-western Australia, and Great Eastern Ranges, spanning up the east coast of Australia, has resulted in the formation of CALLANZ - the Conservation Across Large Landscapes Australia and New Zealand network.

The recently formed network’s first major event will be a public webinar series, which starts on Thursday, June 3, featuring a range of local and international scientists and practitioners. These include Tim Christophersen, head of the Nature for Climate Branch at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and renowned MÄori knowledge holder Rereata Makiha, who was born and raised in the Hokianga and is a leading cultural advisor and academic.

Webinar host, Reconnecting Northland’s Pou ManatÅ« Eamon Nathan, said the event offered a unique opportunity for collaboration in pursuit of positive ecological change. "The CALLANZ alliance formed off the back of successful gatherings with our Australian associates and was motivated by a desire to work more closely together, acknowledging the many commonalities between us and to share and grow knowledge and ideas to make a difference."

An award-winning initiative, Reconnecting Northland is New Zealand’s only connectivity conservation programme. The non-governmental organisation is funded by The Tindall Foundation and Foundation North, with the purpose of achieving large-scale ecological wellbeing across Tai Tokerau.

"The ‘Art of Connecting’ webinar series emphasises connectivity conservation as a direct response to climate change, with the first webinar in the series aiming to highlight the immense value of indigenous knowledge in guiding how we globally adapt our behaviours to address the ecological issues we are all facing," said Nathan.

"Essentially, our three organisations recognise that people and nature are one and that connection is the basis for positive environmental and social transformation. We cannot meet our global challenges in isolation, therefore collaboration during these difficult times has become more important than ever. Working in harmony together is what will make a real difference."

One of the key elements of the partnership, Nathan added, was the lessons each could learn from the other. "When I look at the scale and scope of operations undertaken by our CALLANZ partners, both strategically and politically, and their ability to sustain and navigate that movement, I’m amazed."

Gary Howling, Executive Director at Great Eastern Ranges, highlighted the power of sharing, with particular emphasis on the way that Reconnecting Northland had integrated so harmoniously with iwi, hapÅ« and all aspects of MÄori culture. "I’m envious of that relationship, and it has inspired me to aim higher. It’s too easy sometimes to lose sight of the fact that we’re all so similar, and it’s often by working across borders that we can identify new solutions to problems."

Gondwana Link CEO Keith Bradby said he was excited to be working closely with Reconnecting Northland and to broaden the sharing of knowledge. "It’s important to know that all the hard work we do across our organisations is increasingly being recognised as critically urgent. The response to events like the Covid pandemic and the devastating bushfires in Australia has shown us that change can happen, a lot of people can turn on a dime, as it were, and that there’s a greater acceptance of our core tasks in relation to connectivity conservation."

These and other topics will be up for discussion at Thursday’s webinar, entitled We are Nature: Enhancing connections between human and environmental health.

The event’s schedule of expert speakers also includes New Zealand academic and independent researcher, Dr Charles Royal, who works with Reconnecting Northland, behavioural ecologist Dr Peggy Eby, restoration ecologist, Dr Adam Cross of the Ecohealth Network, and Tahnee Adamson of the Esperance Tjaltjraak Native Title Aboriginal Corporation.