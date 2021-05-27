Police confirm identities of two men following firearms incident in Awarua

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 13:30

Police can now confirm the identities of the two men who died following a firearms incident in Awarua on Monday.

They are Sean William Wright, 50, from Kerikeri and Ian Desmond Bullen, 54, from Awarua.

We acknowledge that this incident has shocked the local community and our sympathies are with the families of the deceased who we are continuing to provide support to.

Our deepest sympathies are with them at this devastating time.

Both Mr Wright and Mr Bullen’s families have requested privacy at this time to allow them to grieve for their loved ones.

We ask that the media respect their wishes.

Police are investigating the deaths on behalf of the Coroner.