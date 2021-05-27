Regional Leaders welcome economic recovery announcement

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 14:43

ManawatÅ« and Whanganui regional leaders are welcoming as "an important commitment" the Government’s announcement of a new $200 million fund to support post-COVID recovery in the regions and build regional economies.

The Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash announced the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund in the ManawatÅ«-Whanganui region today during a speech to an economic development conference in Palmerston North.

ManawatÅ«-Whanganui economic development group Accelerate25 members and regional leaders were present at the minister’s announcement, and welcome what they describe as an important commitment to enabling regional economies.

"To confirm central government will continue prioritising regional economic development is excellent news as we build on the next phase to establish the Central North Island as a growth centre for the New Zealand economy," said Accelerate Lead Team facilitator and Horizons Regional Council chief executive Michael McCartney.

"Today’s visit by the minister was an opportunity to meet him and present the economic priorities for our region, along with the gains we have made thanks to previous Provincial Growth Funding investments," said Michael McCartney.

While in Palmerston North, regional leaders presented an overview and history of Accelerate25, along with a refresh of the region’s economic development programme and renewed priorities.

"We are proud of the achievements we have made to date, thanks to nearly $250 million in Provincial Growth Funding investment in our region. This funding has covered a wide range of projects in sectors from tourism, to agriculture, transport and skills and training," says Michael McCartney.

"As a region, we have built a strong relationship with central government’s Provincial Development Unit and look forward to continuing that relationship under their new name - KÄnoa, or the Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit."