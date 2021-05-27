Two youths arrested following Masterton assault

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 15:15

Police investigating an assault at a rural property in Skeets Road, Masterton yesterday have arrested two youths.

At around 4:30pm yesterday two youths attempted to take a quad bike from a property.

The youths were disturbed by the property owner and an altercation took place; one person received moderate injuries.

After cordoning the area, Wairarapa Police later arrested the two youths who appeared in Masterton Youth Court today charged jointly with aggravated burglary and wounding.

This was a confronting situation for the property owner and his immediate reaction was to defend himself and his property.

We acknowledge this was a fast-paced situation and people will react differently in similar circumstances, however Police discourage members of the public from putting themselves in harm's way.