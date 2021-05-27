Serious crash on State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 15:10

Police and emergency services have been notified of a two vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka.

The crash was reported at 1.40pm and involves a truck and car.

Early indications are that multiple people may have sustained injuries. At this stage we are unable to confirm the nature of injuries.

Motorists are advised that State Highway 1 has been closed between at Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Road and at Mangawhai Road, Te Hana.

Police will provide an update as soon as we have further information.