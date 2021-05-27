SH1 Hamilton overnight maintenance - NZTA

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 15:32

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises traffic management will be in place on sections of State Highway 1 in Hamilton overnight from Sunday 30 May to Wednesday 2 June.

Contractors will be completing asphalt surfacing repairs to Cobham Drive near Grey St on Sunday night, Cobham Drive and Normandy Ave on Monday night, and Greenwood Street between Massey Street and Killarney Road on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Work will take place from 7pm until 6am. Traffic management will be in place to keep workers and road users safe. This may include Stop/Go traffic control and temporary speed limits. Road users are asked to follow all instructions from the crew on site.

People can expect minor delays and should allow extra time for their journeys.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.