Update for serious crash on State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka

Thursday, 27 May, 2021 - 16:05

Police can now advise that one person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Kaiwaka.

Sadly, the person died at the scene. Three other people have sustained injuries in the crash.

One person is in a serious condition and two others have sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the incident and will examine the scene.

Motorists are advised that the road closure is expected to be in place for some time.