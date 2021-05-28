Anzac Parade night works - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 10:00

Hamilton City Council will be carrying out a series of work along Anzac Parade, between Victoria Street and Grey Street. The project is part of Council’s Eastern Pathways/Te Ara o te Rawhiti Programme.

The safety improvements will include surface renewal work, a refresh of green paint to clearly define on-road bike space, installation of flexi posts to separate bike lanes from traffic lanes, and speed humps at accessways next to bike lanes.

This work will be completed in two phases under road closure between 7pm and 6am:

Phase one will be Monday 31 May to Thursday 3 June as contractors complete surface repairs and line marking at the Anzac Parade and Grey Street intersection.

Phase two will be Monday 21 June to Friday 25 June and will focus on refreshing the green surface paint and installing cycle safety devices, such as flexi posts and advance stop boxes.

There will be traffic management in place to minimise disruption and maintain access to properties.

Bike accessibility and safety is a top priority for Council says City Transportation Unit Manager Jason Harrison.

"After community consultation and feedback, Anzac Parade was identified as a high-risk route for people on bikes with a high number of reported crashes and near misses. This project aims to improve accessibility for people on bikes and create designated road space to provide protection from nearby traffic lanes," says Harrison.

Please take care when travelling through these work sites and Council appreciates your patience while these works are underway.