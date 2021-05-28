Severn Street Wall: Award for Fulton Hogan - Council

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 11:34

Waitaki District Council is proud to announce that Fulton Hogan have won the award in the CCNZ (Civil Contractors NZ) Best Project category Otago awards, 2021 - $100K to $1M category, for the replacement of the Severn St terrace walls contract works.

Local contractors who worked as sub-contractors on the project included Aviemore Irrigation, Oamaru Scaffolding and Dooleys Masonry.

The award judges visited the site and interviewed Council staff involved in the project during the judging period.

The award judges recognised the heritage nature of the wall and the way that the new work was carefully matched with the existing at a line and level that was straight as an arrow.

The public profile of the project was considered, and as the gateway to Oamaru from the South, this project was constructed in a highly visible location. The way that Council, the Engineer, Fulton Hogan and nominated sub-contractors Dooley stonemasons with additional assistance from Aviemore

Irrigation’s Construction arm worked together was a demonstration of good practice and collaboration during the works.

The judges also mentioned the blend between young and old personnel on site, with Merv Morris, the Fulton Hogan supervisor, recently turned 65 years of age, showing a great example of how to make a project work well. Manufacturing just about everything in Otago from scratch required attention to detail at every stage as there was no option to buy any of the major components off the shelf was something else they praised.

Assistance with the award submission from Christine at Waitaki Museum was very helpful through her researching into the historical context of the wall through photographs and original material from the Oamaru Mail in the 1920’s and 30’s.

This was the most hotly contended awards category with six finalists, all having quite outstanding features in their own projects, really demonstrated how the judges saw the Severn Street Wall as a very high-quality piece of planning, design and construction work.

We would also like to share the news that Downer NZ Ltd have successfully tendered to supply and plant 825 plants species on the three terraces, to a planting plan supplied by WDC Parks team. The work is planned to be completed during June.

Waitaki District Council Roading Manager, Mike Harrison said the finished wall was testament to the skills everyone brought to deliver what extends the Oamaru heritage story of yesterday through to a heritage story of tomorrow. "A project like this is often a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am thrilled that the skills of the Fulton Hogan team have been recognised with this award. Oamaru is the biggest winner with such an excellent feature welcoming visitors at the entrance to town."