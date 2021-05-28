Local partnership tackles housing crisis - Council

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 11:46

Takai Here TÄngata has been announced as the name of the first housing development driven by an innovative housing partnership between Hutt City Council, Kahungunu WhÄnau Services, Te RÅ«nanganui o Te Äti Awa, and Council-controlled organisation Urban Plus Limited.

The name, gifted by Te Äti Awa, was announced by Hon Meka Whaitiri at a dawn ceremony today at the site of the new housing development in Taita Lower Hutt.

Kura Moeahu, Chair of Te RÅ«nanganui o Te Äti Awa, says the name Takai Here TÄngata speaks to the binding together of people to a place. "Takai Here TÄngata is significant and represents our hopes for the future where all our people will have a safe and healthy place to live and thrive. Very soon these homes will be completed and whÄnau will have a place to call home. That will be another proud day for Te Äti Awa and all involved in making this happen".

The partnership - He Herenga Kura, He Herenga Tangata, He Herenga Whenua - between Hutt City Council, Kahungunu WhÄnau Services, Te RÅ«nanganui o Te Äti Awa, and Council-owned organisation, Urban Plus Limited is the first of its kind in the country and sets out a framework for building and delivering warm, safe and affordable homes for those in desperate need.

"With 19 homes being built over the next 10 months, Takai Here TÄngata is a great example of how collaboration can deliver positive community outcomes," says Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry. "People in our city are experiencing homelessness, overcrowding, and damp homes - and it’s projects like these that make a real difference to people’s lives. I’m excited by what our partnership will continue to do together to ensure we’re helping those who need it most."

Urban Plus Ltd Director Pamela Bell says UPL is proud to be partnering with Hutt City Council, Mana Whenua and one of the first MÄori Community Housing Providers in the Wellington region - Kahungunu WhÄnau Services. "The Takai Here TÄngata community housing development reflects UPL’s new strategic direction to enable more housing outcomes for those most in need. In delivering these beautiful new homes, UPL is also committed to upholding our environmental obligations and building all homes to the Homestar-6 environmental standard."

Peggy Luke-Ngaheke, Chair of Kahungunu WhÄnau Services, says a key aim of the partnership is to provide pathways for whÄnau into permanent home-ownership over time. "We need to achieve positive solutions for our people and this housing initiative will do exactly that. Takai Here TÄngata will also sit alongside our TÄhuhu Oranga initiative, which is about wrapping the necessary supports around whÄnau with the intent of transitioning from homelessness through to housing permanency.