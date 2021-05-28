Durie Hill elevator open for business next week - Council

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 12:14

It’s back to business for the Durie Hill elevator, which will be operational from 8.00am on Monday, 31 May 2021.

The 102-year-old elevator has been closed since mid-February for maintenance work and to allow a new entranceway to be built.

Whanganui District Council’s group manager customer services, Marianne Cavanagh, says the elevator will be blessed by iwi early on Monday morning before it begins accepting passengers.

The elevator will be operating with a new contractor for the first time in 50 years.

"We would like to acknowledge Zena Mabbott and her family who have operated the elevator for the past five decades. We greatly appreciate their commitment and work over this time," Marianne Cavanagh says.

The new contractor is Whanganui Connection, headed by public transport advocate Anthonie Tonnon.

With the elevator reopening, the Durie Hill shuttle service will finish at the end of Friday, 28 May.

"We’d like to thank Take It Easy Tours who provided the Durie Hill shuttle service while the elevator was closed," Marianne Cavanagh says.

The elevator will be operating its usual hours, 8.00am-6.00pm, Monday to Friday, and 10.00am-5.00pm, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The cost will remain the same - $2 for adults and $1 for children under 16. Payment is by cash only, but eftpos facilities will be available soon.