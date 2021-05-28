Place naming proposals and recent decisions - LINZ

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 12:37

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa made 1,454 official decisions at its April hui on place names in the Tasman and Marlborough regions, as well as 18 for undersea feature names around New Zealand.

The Board is also inviting public submissions on 10 proposals for the following place names and undersea feature names across and around New Zealand:

Current Name

Feature Type

Proposed Name

Unnamed

Inner-city area of Wellington

PaekÄkÄ

Unnamed

Stream in Wellington

WaipaekÄkÄ

Unnamed

Mountain in the Kepler Mountains, Fiordland

Mount Axford

Unnamed

Lake near Wairoa

Lake Te Horonui

Maxwell

Locality near Whanganui

PÄkaraka

Papuka Stream

Stream near Cape Turnagain

PÄkuku Stream

Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound

Fiord in Fiordland

Te Korowhakaunu / Kanáris Sound

Farewell Rise

Undersea feature from Cape Farewell towards Cape Egmont

OnetÄhua Rise

D’Urville Seavalley

Undersea feature south of Cape Egmont

Rangitoto-ki-te-Tonga / d’Urville Valley

Five Fingers Canyon

Undersea feature south of Tamatea / Dusky Sound

Taumoana Canyon

"The Board invites submissions from anyone who wants to have a say about these name proposals - particularly from those people in the local communities," says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.

The Board received the proposals from members of the public except for the three undersea feature names, which the Board’s Undersea Feature Names Committee submitted.

The Board will accept submissions for or against the proposed names up to 28 June 2021, except for PÄkaraka and WaipaekÄkÄ, where submissions will be accepted until 30 August 2021.

Further information, including the extent of each proposal and how to make a submission can be found at https://www.linz.govt.nz/about-us/what-were-doing/consultation.

Board decisions made at its April hui include:

- 506 existing place names made official in the Tasman Region

- 948 existing place names made official in the Marlborough Region

- 16 undersea feature names either newly assigned, altered, or discontinued because a feature did not exist

- 2 undersea feature names approved as official

The majority of these place names (1,454) are part of the Board’s fast track programme to approve existing place names as official.

Some of the better-known place names now official include Hope, Tasman, Maruia Falls, Shenandoah River, Shenandoah Saddle, Blenheim, Portage, Seddon and Ward.

"It may surprise many to learn that the name of the place they live in has not yet been made official, even if it has been used for a long time," says Wendy Shaw.

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, road signs, maps, websites and databases.

"It’s important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity," she says.

Some of the MÄori place names like TÅ«Ä«, MÄtakitaki, KaipÄkirikiri Bay and MÅioio Island now have macrons applied. Adding macrons in written MÄori makes the meaning of a name clear and assists with pronunciation.