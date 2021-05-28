Place naming proposals and recent decisions - LINZ

|
The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa made 1,454 official decisions at its April hui on place names in the Tasman and Marlborough regions, as well as 18 for undersea feature names around New Zealand.
The Board is also inviting public submissions on 10 proposals for the following place names and undersea feature names across and around New Zealand:
Current Name
Feature Type
Proposed Name
Unnamed
Inner-city area of Wellington
PaekÄkÄ
Unnamed
Stream in Wellington
WaipaekÄkÄ
Unnamed
Mountain in the Kepler Mountains, Fiordland
Mount Axford
Unnamed
Lake near Wairoa
Lake Te Horonui
Maxwell
Locality near Whanganui
PÄkaraka
Papuka Stream
Stream near Cape Turnagain
PÄkuku Stream
Te Korowhakaunu / Cunaris Sound
Fiord in Fiordland
Te Korowhakaunu / Kanáris Sound
Farewell Rise
Undersea feature from Cape Farewell towards Cape Egmont
OnetÄhua Rise
D’Urville Seavalley
Undersea feature south of Cape Egmont
Rangitoto-ki-te-Tonga / d’Urville Valley
Five Fingers Canyon
Undersea feature south of Tamatea / Dusky Sound
Taumoana Canyon
"The Board invites submissions from anyone who wants to have a say about these name proposals - particularly from those people in the local communities," says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.
The Board received the proposals from members of the public except for the three undersea feature names, which the Board’s Undersea Feature Names Committee submitted.
The Board will accept submissions for or against the proposed names up to 28 June 2021, except for PÄkaraka and WaipaekÄkÄ, where submissions will be accepted until 30 August 2021.
Further information, including the extent of each proposal and how to make a submission can be found at https://www.linz.govt.nz/about-us/what-were-doing/consultation.
Board decisions made at its April hui include:
- 506 existing place names made official in the Tasman Region
- 948 existing place names made official in the Marlborough Region
- 16 undersea feature names either newly assigned, altered, or discontinued because a feature did not exist
- 2 undersea feature names approved as official
The majority of these place names (1,454) are part of the Board’s fast track programme to approve existing place names as official.
Some of the better-known place names now official include Hope, Tasman, Maruia Falls, Shenandoah River, Shenandoah Saddle, Blenheim, Portage, Seddon and Ward.
"It may surprise many to learn that the name of the place they live in has not yet been made official, even if it has been used for a long time," says Wendy Shaw.
Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, road signs, maps, websites and databases.
"It’s important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity," she says.
Some of the MÄori place names like TÅ«Ä«, MÄtakitaki, KaipÄkirikiri Bay and MÅioio Island now have macrons applied. Adding macrons in written MÄori makes the meaning of a name clear and assists with pronunciation.
