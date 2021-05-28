Paekaka proposed as official name for inner-city area in Wellington - LINZ

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 12:37

The New Zealand Geographic Board Ngā Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is inviting public submissions on officially assigning Paekākā to the inner-city area of Wellington covering the Botanic Garden precinct, Anderson Park, and Bolton Street Memorial Park.

The Board will accept submissions for or against from 27 May 2021 until 28 June 2021. The proposed name is not for a suburb, but covers a wider area of traditional significance to mana whenua.

"The Board invites submissions from anyone who wants to have a say about this name proposal - particularly the local community," says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.

Wellington City Council submitted the proposal after mana whenua Taranaki Whānui gifted the name to them.

Key reasons for proposing the name include recognising Māori history and traditional resource use in the area, as well as making a connection to the recovery of kākā in Wellington, now once again found in the area.

For further information, including the extent and how to make a submission can be found at https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/place-name-consultation/17098.