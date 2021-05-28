Next Milestone for new Luggate Memorial Centre reached - Council

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 12:31

A new and innovative Memorial Centre for Luggate is one step closer with the appointment of the main construction contractor.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed Breen Construction as the main contractor for the construction of the new Luggate Memorial Centre following a robust procurement and evaluation process.

Breen will begin working on the site from 31 May. The company has a strong presence in the Upper Clutha and has a special focus on environmental sustainability.

QLDC Property Director Richard Pope said the contract meant construction of the Luggate Memorial Centre, set to be the country’s first community facility built to Passive House standards, could now get underway.

"We’re delighted to have signed a contract with Breen Construction," Mr Pope said.

"The company has extensive experience throughout the district, including with public buildings. The new Memorial Centre will be a focal point for the local community, and an attractive venue for events, that will be enjoyed by people across the district."

Work will commence at the end of May, with the most visible activity being the retrieval of material from the old Luggate Memorial Hall. Demolition of the old hall is part of the contract that has been awarded to Breen Construction.

Mr Pope also thanked consultants The Building Intelligence Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, WSP, Salmond Architecture and Hiberna for their continued efforts in delivering this much-needed community asset.

QLDC and Breen will work together to minimise any risks associated with the global supply chain for building materials, which has seen disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The building period is expected to take nine months.

Construction will be based on a panelised construction methodology, with the panels themselves being fabricated at Hector Egger’s new Cromwell factory.

Staff are carefully reviewing the construction schedule in detail to minimise disruption to the community. The public toilets on the corner of Hopkins St and SH6 will be closed for the duration of the demolition works due to their proximity to the old hall, but alternative toilets will be available.