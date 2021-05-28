Call for submissions on Maxwell name change to Pakaraka - LINZ

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 12:37

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is inviting public submissions to alter an official locality name from Maxwell to PÄkaraka, which is 19km west-northwest of Whanganui.

The Board will accept submissions for or against from 27 May 2021 to 30 August 2021.

"The Board welcomes submissions from all who want to have a say about this name proposal - particularly within the locality," says Wendy Shaw, Board Secretary.

NgÄti Maika submitted the proposal, advising that the name commemorating Sergeant George Maxwell is offensive, based on his military role in the ‘Handley Woolshed Affair’ in 1868 during TÄ«tokowarau’s War. This history was acknowledged in the Treaty settlement, which supported a name change.

Key reasons for agreeing with the proposal include the Board’s function to encourage the use of original MÄori names. The Board noted its depiction on early documents, a contemporary translocation, the significance of PÄkaraka to NgÄti Maika, its modern day use in the area, and Whanganui District Council’s support for the proposed name change.

The Board was also mindful of its naming guideline to consider names that are offensive (see the Board’s standard for New Zealand place names).

Further information and how to make a submission can be found at https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/place-name-consultation/17097.