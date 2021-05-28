SH1 Hamilton tree removal Monday

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 13:51

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 1 on the southern edge of Hamilton will be under traffic management on Monday morning to allow two trees to be removed.

Stop/Go traffic management and temporary speed limits will be in place between 10am and 2pm at the site, south of Annebrook Road. Traffic will be stopped in both directions while each tree is felled on to the road and then cut into sections and removed. Delays of up to 15 minutes are possible.

Road users are asked to consider taking alternative routes or delaying travel where possible.

Three trees have fallen at this location in the past week. A further two Wattle trees have been damaged by wind in the past week and assessed as at risk of falling so need to be removed.

In the event of bad weather the work may be postponed until Tuesday at the same time.

Waka Kotahi has a proactive work programme to assess risk and remove trees and branches which could potentially come down on the road, however, motorists with concerns about any trees on the state highway should phone 0800 4 HIGHWAYS.

Visit the interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website ( journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the latest information on roadworks, traffic, road closures and detours to help plan your trip.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency thanks motorists for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)