Council transition to hybrid vehicles

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 14:22

In a move to further reduce carbon emissions, the Waimate District Council has introduced two hybrid cars to replace two of the existing petrol-driven pool cars.

The 2015 Mitsubishi and 2014 Hyundai models have made way for two new Toyota RAV4 Hybrid AWD vehicles, with the hybrid technology set to save Council significant costs in fuel and operating expenses.

Following a short test drive, Mayor Craig Rowley was impressed with the new model, pointing out it was another example to show Council’s commitment to fighting climate change.

"This is another move towards Council reducing our carbon emissions, it’s a cost-effective and efficient strategy and over the long-term life of the vehicles, we understand there will be significant fuel savings."

The new hybrid model requires just 5.5L of fuel per 100km and will cost approximately $1300 over 15,000km.

"This is an important move for Council to be making this transition," Mayor Rowley said.

"It’s about doing what we can to help address climate change in a positive way and this is just one of the ways we can start making a step towards that difference."

The hybrid technology is a closed system that does not require charging, though presents all the benefits of battery assisted motoring generated from the driving of the vehicle itself.

The two hybrid models are replacements, not additions to Council’s pool cars.