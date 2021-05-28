Work underway to make SH24 and SH25 safer

Friday, 28 May, 2021 - 14:53

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises minor safety improvement works are underway on State Highway 24 between Stopford Road and Old Te Aroha Road, and on State Highway 25 at Pukepoto, south of Tairua.

Roadside barriers will be installed in various places along these routes to protect road users from drop-offs, trees and other road side hazards.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday and will be complete by the end of June. During work hours, Stop/Go traffic management with temporary speed limits of 30kmph will be in place. Motorists should plan for short delays of around five minutes.

Emergency services will be given priority access at all times.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. For the latest information on the works, visit our interactive Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz).

This work is part of a programme to make regional state highways safer through a range of low-cost, high-benefit safety improvements. For more information, visit our webpage: nzta.govt.nz/safety-boost-programme

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

